Modernizing meat production

The Good Food Institute is a nonprofit think tank and international network of organizations working to accelerate alternative protein innovation.

Globally, meat consumption is the highest it has ever been. According to the UN, global meat production is projected to double by 2050.

With plant-based meat, cultivated meat, and fermentation, we can mitigate the environmental impact of our food system, decrease the risk of zoonotic disease, and ultimately feed more people with fewer resources.

By making meat from plants and cultivating meat from cells, we can modernize meat production.

GFI is building a world where alternative proteins are no longer alternative.