Modernizing meat production
The Good Food Institute is a nonprofit think tank and international network of organizations working to accelerate alternative protein innovation.
Globally, meat consumption is the highest it has ever been. According to the UN, global meat production is projected to double by 2050.
With plant-based meat, cultivated meat, and fermentation, we can mitigate the environmental impact of our food system, decrease the risk of zoonotic disease, and ultimately feed more people with fewer resources.
By making meat from plants and cultivating meat from cells, we can modernize meat production.
GFI is building a world where alternative proteins are no longer alternative.
What are alternative proteins?
Given how essential alternative proteins are to a global protein transition, the term itself needs to be universally understood, on the tip of more tongues, and at the top of more agendas.
Environmental benefits of alt proteins
How eco-friendly are plant-based and cultivated meats? Explore their climate impacts and resource requirements relative to conventional meat.
Cultivated meat media kit
Cultivated meat can transform our global food system. Get the latest updates on this game-changing alternative to conventionally produced meat.
Year in Review
Discover how we’re creating a world where alternative proteins are no longer alternative. Dig into our latest and past annual reports.
Developing the roadmap
Thanks to the support of our global family of donors, GFI is developing the roadmap for a sustainable, secure, and just protein supply. We identify the most effective solutions, advance open-access research, bring new talent to the field, and empower partners.
Solutions Database
Explore startup ideas, commercial opportunities, research projects, and investment priorities throughout the alternative protein supply chain.
Plant-based retail market overview
Explore sales data for plant-based meat, egg, and dairy products in the U.S. retail market. Find key category insights, size, sales growth, and purchase dynamics for the plant-based industry.
Initiatives
Learn about GFI’s open-access research, lobby and litigation work, and other alt protein programs — all powered by donors.
GFIdeas Community
Learn from and network with experts in alternative protein. GFIdeas is a community for entrepreneurs, scientists, students, and subject matter experts.
Taking good food global
Our food system is global. Our biggest challenges are global. Our solutions must be global as well.
GFI around the world
GFI’s affiliates are working where we can have the greatest possible impact on the global food system. These countries and regions have robust scientific ecosystems and governments that are committed to using innovation to solve global problems. GFI operates affiliate organizations in five key countries and regions: Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, India, and Israel.
GFI Asia Pacific
GFI Asia Pacific is focused on advancing alternative proteins in the most populous area of the world, where both food production for export and scientific and agricultural innovation are growing rapidly.
GFI Brazil
GFI Brazil is focused on advancing alternative proteins in Brazil, which boasts world-class agricultural universities and a government and corporations committed to feeding the world.
GFI Europe
GFI Europe is focused on advancing alternative proteins in Europe, which is home to much of the world’s scientific and commercial talent, and is one of the biggest potential markets for plant-based and cultivated meat.
GFI India
GFI India is accelerating alternative proteins in what is on the cusp of being the world’s most populous country. India has world-class scientific institutions and a government that is committed to using alternative proteins to address malnutrition and as fuel for robust domestic economic growth.
GFI Israel
GFI Israel is focused on advancing alternative protein innovation in the “Startup Nation.” Israel is renowned for its innovative technology, entrepreneurial spirit, supportive government policies, investment capital, and support for basic research.
Dig into our work
Science
Explore the science of plant-based, cultivated, and fermentation-derived meat. Discover research ideas, funding opportunities, and open-access tools.
Policy
Learn why alt proteins offer solutions to the issues that governments want to address. As a nonprofit, we advocate fair policy and public funding.
Industry
Find market opportunities, open-access resources, and tailored guidance for producing and selling alternative proteins.
Recent blog posts
Alternative proteins are a solution made for this moment
Global demand for meat is rising, and meat production is estimated to increase at least 50% by 2050. To meet this demand sustainably, we must reimagine protein.
Challenges and breakthroughs: contextualizing alternative protein progress
It was a difficult year for alternative proteins in 2023, but progress in farm fields, research labs, manufacturing facilities, and government forums tells a story of persistence and innovation.
Alumni of the Alt Protein Project: cultivating key skills beyond the classroom
How an engineer and a food scientist built practical skills through experiential learning opportunities.
Expo West unveils cutting-edge alternative protein innovations
Explore how alt proteins are showing up at the food industry’s biggest week of the year.
Support a good food future
Our research, insights, and advocacy are made possible thanks to our generous, global family of donors. Philanthropic support is vital to our mission. Connect with us today to discuss how you can help fuel this transformative work.